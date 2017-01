01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Allows Certified Public Accountant To Testify On Value Of Transferred Assets

MOBILE, Ala. - A certified public accountant may testify as to the value of assets and liabilities of a husband and wife at the time of their transfers and the value of the assets when they were transferred, an Alabama federal judge ruled Jan. 19 (SE Property Holdings LLC v. Tammy T. Center, et al., No. 15-0033, S.D. Ala.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 7224).