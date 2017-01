01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Partially Excludes Testimony On Standard Of Care In Personal Injury Suit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Missouri federal judge on Jan. 19 granted in part and denied in part motions to bar testimony from a licensed architect and an expert property manager regarding the standard of care two property owners owed to a man prior to his death from injuries related to a fall at their property (John P. Lipp and Stephanie S. Lipp v. Ginger C LLC, et al., No. 15-04257, W.D. Mo.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 7415).