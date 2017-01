01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Magistrate Judge Excludes Liability Expert Testimony, Finds No Foreseeable Harm

BALTIMORE - A liability expert is unqualified to offer opinions on railroad industry safety practices based on his lack of experience, a Maryland federal magistrate judge held Jan. 19, further finding that in the absence of that testimony, an injured employee failed to demonstrate reasonable foreseeability of harm in his employer's liability lawsuit (Lou Montgomery, et al. v. CSX Transportation, et al., No. 14-1520, D. Md.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 7299).