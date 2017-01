01-24-2017 | 18:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Magistrate: Trust Claim Information Discoverable, But Not Settlements

NEW ORLEANS - Claim information submitted to asbestos trusts is discoverable in an asbestos personal injury action, but information about past settlements with asbestos trusts or defendants is not, a Louisiana federal magistrate judge ruled Jan. 23 (Jesse Frank Sheppard v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, et al., No. 16-2401, E.D. La.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8595).