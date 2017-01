01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge: Not Enough Facts To Show Builder's Transfer Of Assets Was Fraudulent

GULFPORT, Miss. - A federal judge in Mississippi on Jan. 20 denied a property owner's motion for partial summary judgment, ruling that the plaintiff company did not present sufficient facts to show that a construction company's transfer of assets to another company after judgment had been entered against it in arbitration hearing was fraudulent (RDS Real Estate LLC v. Abrams Group Construction LLC, et al., No. 15CV361-LG-RHW, S.D. Miss.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8180).