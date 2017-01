01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Mississippi Federal Judge Grants Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

JACKSON, Miss. - A federal judge in Mississippi on Jan. 20 granted summary judgment to Lowe's Home Center Store LLC after finding that a man who claimed that his finger was cut by wire mesh at one of its stores did not present enough evidence to show that there was a dangerous condition in the store or that Lowe's knew about an alleged dangerous condition (Kenneth A. Levin v. Lowe's Home Centers LLC, No. 1:16CV110, S.D. Miss.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8179).