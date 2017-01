01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - NHL Asks Federal Judge To Compel CTE Documents, Autopsy Report Of Former Player

MINNEAPOLIS - The National Hockey League (NHL) on Jan. 19 asked the federal judge overseeing the NHL concussion multidistrict litigation to compel the Boston University CTE Center to release documents relating to the chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) research it conducts and the autopsy information of a former player whose estate is a lead plaintiff in the MDL (In re: National Hockey League Players Concussion Injury Litigation, MDL No. 14-2551, D. Minn.).