01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - NHL Seeks To Keep Wrongful Death Suit In Illinois Federal Court

CHICAGO - The National Hockey League (NHL) on Jan. 20 responded to a motion to remand an Illinois wrongful death suit to state court, arguing that the federal court should "retain jurisdiction because substantial federal judicial resources have already been expended on resolution of the state claims" (Len Boogaard, et al. v. National Hockey League, et al., No. 13-C-4846, N.D. Ill.).