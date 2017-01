01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge: Separate Trial Not Warranted In Case About Water Contamination

PITTSBURGH - A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Jan. 23 denied a motion by a third-party defendant seeking to try third-party claims separately in a case where two environmental advocacy groups sued a glass manufacturer for groundwater contamination, finding that the third-party defendant did not show that separate trials were necessary (PennEnvironment, et al. v. PPG Industries Inc., et al., No. 12-342, W.D. Pa.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8683).