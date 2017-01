01-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Lack Of Sufficient Testimony Drops Dryer Felt Maker From Asbestos Action

PHILADELPHIA - Testimony establishing exposure to dust in dryer felts falls short of linking that exposure to asbestos or the manufacturer in question, a Pennsylvania appeals court held Jan. 19 (James Floyd Jr., executor of the estate of James C. Floyd Sr., deceased v. AstenJohnson Inc., No. 3663 EDA 2015, Pa. Super.).