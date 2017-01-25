01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Federal Judge Finds Tenants Lack Standing To Sue Real Estate Trust

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A California federal judge on Jan. 20 dismissed class action claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL), negligence and other causes of action related to a data breach of a real estate trust's computer system, finding that former tenants of the trust's property failed to show that they had standing to sue (Mark Foster, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, v. Essex Property Inc., No. .5:14-cv-05531, N.D. Calif.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8373).