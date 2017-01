01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Grants Leave To Amend Claims Asserted Over Mortgage Transfer

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on Jan. 24 granted a property owner leave to amend his complaint against various lenders in which he asserts causes of action related to the transfer of his mortgage, finding that the court could not yet adjudicate a pending motion to dismiss the case (Johnny IM v. Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, et al., No. 16-CV-634, S.D. N.Y.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9744).