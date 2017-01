01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - 3rd Circuit Accepts Direct Appeal In Row Between Insurers, Asbestos Claimants

PHILADELPHIA - The Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said Jan. 20 that it will hear a direct appeal by 27 asbestos disease sufferers of a bankruptcy court's finding that their personal injury claims against insurers of reorganized Chapter 11 debtor W.R. Grace & Co. are barred (Continental Casualty Company, et al. v. Jeremy B. Carr, et al., No. 17-8002, 3rd Cir.).