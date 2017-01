01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 11th Circuit: 'Damage To Your Work' Exclusion Bars Duty To Defend Insured

ATLANTA - The "damage to your work" exclusion relieves a commercial general liability insurer from any duty to defend an insured in a construction defects lawsuit, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals affirmed Jan. 23, because the allegations relate only to the structure of the property itself, which the insurer and insured agreed is excluded (Auto-Owners Insurance Co. v. Elite Homes Inc., No. 16-10996-AA, 11th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1132).