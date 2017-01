01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Faulty Work Claims Do Not Constitute 'Occurrence' Under Insurance Policy, Judge Says

PHILADELPHIA - Faulty workmanship claims do not constitute "accidents" or "occurrences" under a commercial general liability insurance policy, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Jan. 23, finding that an insurer has no duty to defend its insured (Quality Stone Veneer Inc. v. Selective Insurance Company of America, No. 15-6509, E.D. Pa.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9393).