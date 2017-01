01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurers Petition Court To Confirm Arbitration Award Against Captive Reinsurers

NEW YORK - Two insurers on Jan. 24 asked a federal court in New York to confirm an arbitration award and order their captive reinsurers to pay them more than $4 million (AmTrust North America, Inc., et al. v. Pacific Re, Inc., et al., No. 17-cv-00515, S.D. N.Y.).