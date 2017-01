01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Affirms Preliminary Injunction In Water Balloon Patent Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Texas federal judge did not abuse his discretion in finding that the owner of a patented mechanism for filling water balloons was likely to succeed on its claim that a competitor committed patent infringement, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Jan. 24 (Tinnus Enterprises LLC v. Telebrands Corporation, No. 16-1410, Fed. Cir.).