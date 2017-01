01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Magistrate Judge Allows Amended Trade Secret, Patent Claims

TRENTON, N.J. - A dispute over methodologies and inventions used in the gaming industry will proceed with new allegations of trade secret misappropriation and patent infringement, a New Jersey federal magistrate judge ruled Jan. 24 in an unpublished decision (High Five Games LLC v. Daniel Marks, et al., No. 13-7161, D. N.J.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9302).