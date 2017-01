01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 1st Circuit Upholds Conviction Based On Firearms Expert's Testimony On Illegal Arms

BOSTON - Finding no error in the admission of a firearms expert's testimony related to illegal possession counts, the First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 20 affirmed the conviction and sentencing of a man for illegal possession of firearms during a crime of violence (United States of America v. Joseph Martinez-Armestica, No. 14-1674, 1st Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1100).