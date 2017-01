01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 9th Circuit Upholds Class Decertification In Costco Worker Wage Suit

PASADENA, Calif. - A California federal court did not err in decertifying a class of Costco Wholesale Corp. workers alleging various wage violations after finding that individualized issues predominate over common ones, a Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Jan. 20 (Eric Stiller, et al. v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, Nos. 15-55361 and 15-55691, 9th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1062).