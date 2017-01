01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - FBI Denies FOIA Violations In Group's Request For Biometrics Program Documents

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In an answer filed Jan. 23 in District of Columbia federal court, the Federal Bureau of Investigation denied a privacy group's allegations that it violated the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by not timely providing requested documents about the bureau's biometrics program (Electronic Privacy Information Center v. Federal Bureau of Investigation, No. 1:16-cv-02237, D. D.C.).