01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Timor-Leste And Australia Release Joint Statement On Negotiations Over Boundary

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste and the Commonwealth of Australia on Jan. 24 announced that they have issued a joint statement regarding confidential negotiations over a maritime dispute and noted that Timor-Leste has terminated the Treaty on Certain Maritime Arrangements in the Timor Sea (Arbitration under the Timor Sea Treaty [Timor-Leste v. Australia], No. 2013-16, PCA).