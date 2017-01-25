01-25-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Denies EPA Contractor's Motion To Expedite Dismissal Of Mine Spill Suit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A federal judge in New Mexico on Jan. 23 denied a motion for expedited dismissal of a lawsuit brought by the state of New Mexico over the Gold King mine spill that resulted in the discharge of more than 3 million gallons of acid mine drainage and 880,000 pounds of heavy metals into the Animas River watershed, ruling that briefing should first be completed as to the state's motion to file an amended complaint (State of New Mexico v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, et al., No. 16-CV-465, consolidated with No. 16-CV-931, D. N.M.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8943).