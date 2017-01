01-26-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Dismisses UCL Claims Against Costco And Producer Of Prawns

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Jan. 24 dismissed proposed class action claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and other claims, finding that a consumer failed to show that she purchased prawns from a retailer that were provided by two food product companies that produced the prawns using illegal labor practices (Monica Sud, et al. v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, et al., No. 15-cv-03783, N.D. Calif.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9943).