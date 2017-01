01-26-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 5th Circuit Finds Court Did Not Err In Calculating Loan Balance

NEW ORLEANS - The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 23 affirmed a district court's decision in favor of CitiMortgage Inc., finding that the court did not err when it accepted the lender's calculation of what the balance on the loan was (Michael A. Maldonado v. CitiMortgage Inc., No. 16-20541, 5th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1144).