01-26-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Factors Weigh In Favor Of Setting Aside Default Entered Against Attorney

NEWARK, N.J. - A New Jersey federal judge on Jan. 23 granted an attorney insured's motion to set aside a default entered against him in a dispute over professional liability coverage for underlying legal malpractice claims (Wesco Insurance Co. v. Michael S. Shuhala, et al., No. 16-2106, D. N.J.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8581).