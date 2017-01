01-26-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - New York Justice Dismisses Fraud Claim Against Broker In $21.6M Art Theft Dispute

NEW YORK - A New York justice on Jan. 23 granted an insurance broker's motion to dismiss an insured's fraud claim against it, finding that the claim is time-barred, fails to state a claim and is barred by collateral estoppel (Renaissance Art Investors LLC v. North Shore Risk Management LLC, No. 162670/14, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.; 2017 N.Y. Misc. LEXIS 225).