01-26-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Institutes Covered Business Method Review Of Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A petition by Emerson Electric Co. for covered business method (CBM) review of a communication patent was granted Jan. 23 by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Emerson Electric Company v. SIPCO LLC, No. CBM2016-00095, PTAB).