01-26-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Texas Federal Judge Sides With Copyright Plaintiff In Daily Newsletter Dispute

HOUSTON - Each issue of a daily newsletter constitutes a single work, and an annual subscription does not constitute a compilation under the Copyright Act, a Texas federal judge ruled Jan. 24 (Energy Intelligence Group Inc. v. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP and KA Fund Advisors LP, No. 14-1903, S.D. Texas; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9426).