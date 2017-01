01-26-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Texas Federal Magistrate Judge Denies Fees Despite Willful Infringement Verdict

MARSHALL, Texas - Weeks after it was awarded $17.4 million as a reasonable royalty on willful patent infringement by Smith & Nephew Inc. and Arthrocare Corp. (Smith & Nephew, collectively), Arthrex Inc. was denied an award of attorney fees by a Texas federal magistrate judge on Jan. 25 (Arthrex Inc. v. Smith & Nephew Inc., et al., No. 15-1047, E.D. Texas; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10141).