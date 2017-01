01-26-2017 | 19:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Federal Judge Bars Partial Testimony In Disability Discrimination Lawsuit

DALLAS - In a disability discrimination suit, a Texas federal judge on Jan. 24 excluded an expert's opinion that "audism and phonocentric views may have prevented accommodations" from being made to two women (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. S&B Industry Inc. d/b/a Fox Conn S&B, No. 15-0641, N.D. Texas; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9259).