01-26-2017 | 19:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 7th Circuit Panel Affirms Dismissal Of Securities Suit Pursuant To SLUSA

CHICAGO - A federal district court did not err in dismissing a trustee's breach of fiduciary duty securities class action lawsuit because his claims were preempted by the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act of 1998 (SLUSA), a Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Jan. 23 in a 2-1 decision (Margaret Richek Goldberg, as Trustee under the Seymour Richek Revocable Trust, et al. v. Bank of American N.A., et al., No. 11-2989, 7th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1111).