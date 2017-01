01-26-2017 | 19:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Confirms International Reinsurance Arbitration Award

NEW YORK - A federal judge in New York on Jan. 24 confirmed an award issued by an arbitration panel in an arbitration between an American insurer and certain London-based reinsurers (OneBeacon Insurance Company v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London, No. 16-cv-09908, S.D. N.Y.).