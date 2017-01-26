01-26-2017 | 19:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Dismisses Class Action Suit Over Air Conditioning Units With Faulty Coils

LOS ANGELES - A federal judge in California in Jan. 23 dismissed with prejudice a proposed class action lawsuit seeking damages under the Right of Repair Act (RORA) and the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act (CLRA) over allegedly defective air conditioning units manufactured by Daikin Industries Ltd., finding that the plaintiffs' claims failed because they did not involve the installation of the units (Joanna Park-Kim, et al. v. Daikin Industries, Ltd., et al., No. 15-cv-9523-CAS, C.D. Calif.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10454).