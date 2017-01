01-26-2017 | 19:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Panel: SLUSA Preempts Investor's State Law Claims Against JPMorgan Chase Bank

CHICAGO - A Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Jan. 23 affirmed a federal district court's dismissal of a class action lawsuit, ruling that an investor's state law claims are preempted by the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act (SLUSA) (Patricia Holtz, et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., et al., No. 13-2609, 7th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1112).