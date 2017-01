01-26-2017 | 16:30 PM

TRENTON, N.J. - The New Jersey federal judge overseeing the Invokana multidistrict litigation on Jan. 24 appointed 14 plaintiff attorneys to leadership positions (In Re: Invokana [Canagliflozin] Products Liability Litigation, MDL Docket No. 16-md-2750, D. N.J.).