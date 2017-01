01-26-2017 | 19:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Securities Class Action Filings Reach Record Highs In 2016, NERA Report Shows

BOSTON - Securities class action filings reached record highs in 2016, with 300 suits filed during the year, representing a 32 percent increase over 2015, according to a report issued Jan. 23 by NERA Economic Consulting.