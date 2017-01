01-26-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - 5th Circuit Uphold Judge's Denial Of Radiology Firm's Appeal Of Rejected Claim

NEW ORLEANS - A Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Jan. 25 affirmed a federal judge in Louisiana's decision denying a radiology firm's appeal of the denial of its claim for benefits under the Business and Economic Loss framework (BEL) of the Deepwater Horizon Economic Loss and Property Damage Settlement Agreement, finding that the firm does not own a facility under the settlement agreement (Claimant ID 100250022 v. BP Exploration & Production Inc., et al., No. 16-30258, 5th Cir.).