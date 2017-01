01-27-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Federal Judge Remands Claims Related To Loan Modification Request

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on Jan. 24 granted a borrower's motion to remand his lawsuit in which he asserted numerous causes of action against a lender related to the denial of a loan modification, finding that the court lacked jurisdiction (David L. Tripp II v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, No. 8:16-cv-1414, C.D. Calif.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9922).