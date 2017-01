01-27-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Gives OK To Confidential Settlement Involving Insolvent Insurer

CHICAGO - An Illinois judge on Jan. 24 approved a confidential settlement agreement between the estate of an insolvent insurer and a mortgage insurer (In the Matter of the Rehabilitation of Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, No. 12-CH-43895, Ill. Cir., Cook Co.).