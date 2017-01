01-27-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Receiver's Claims Not Brought 'On Behalf Of' Insured; Exclusion Inapplicable

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Rhode Island federal chief judge on Jan. 24 found that a directors and officers liability insurance policy's "insured vs. insured exclusion" does not bar coverage for underlying breach of fiduciary claims that a receiver brought against an insured's former directors, denying the insurer's motion for summary judgment (Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. v. Providence Community Action Program Inc., et al., No. 15-388, D. R.I.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9345).