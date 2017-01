01-27-2017 | 16:15 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Louisiana Federal Judge Denies 2nd Motion To Remand, Says Federal Jurisdiction Exists

NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana federal judge on Jan. 24 denied a plaintiff's second motion to remand an asbestos coverage dispute to Louisiana state court after reiterating that federal jurisdiction is appropriate because the plaintiff failed to prove that he was not exposed to asbestos while working in one of the insured's facilities on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) (Jesse Frank Sheppard v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-2401, E.D. La.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9526).