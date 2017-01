01-27-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Reinsurer Wants To Leave Reinsurance Arbitration Dispute With Arbitration Panel

NEW YORK - A reinsurer asked a federal court in New York on Jan. 25 to place a dispute regarding reinsurance of workers' compensation risks in the hands of an arbitration panel to decide (In the Matter of the Arbitration Between National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA v. Federal Insurance Company, No. 16-cv-08821, S.D. N.Y.).