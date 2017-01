01-27-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Underlying Plaintiffs Permitted To Intervene In Lead Coverage Suit

BALTIMORE - A Maryland federal judge on Jan. 25 allowed underlying plaintiffs asserting claims arising out of lead paint to intervene in an insurer's suit filed against its insureds after determining that permissive intervention is appropriate because there is a question of fact common to the insurer's claim and the intervenors' claim (CX Reinsurance Co. Ltd., et al. v. Homewood Realty Inc., et al., No. 15-3136, D. Md.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10096).