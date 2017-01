01-27-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Affirms: Genetically Modified Plant Patent Is Obvious

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - An examiner's rejection on obviousness grounds of a method for genetically modifying plants was not erroneous, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled Jan. 26 (Ex parte Monika Liljedahl, et al., No. 2014-009486, PTAB).