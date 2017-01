01-27-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Car Manufacturer Prevails On Negligence Claim As Judge Excludes Causation Testimony

LAS VEGAS - Having excluded an expert's testimony on the cause of a vehicle collision as inadmissible under Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Nevada federal judge on Jan. 24 granted summary judgment to a car manufacturer on a negligence claim (Marilyn Ellen Prall v. Ford Motor Co., No. 14-001313, D. Nev.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9647).