01-27-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Class Certification Granted In Suit Seeking To Recover Excess PACER Fees

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A District of Columbia federal judge on Jan. 24 certified a class of individuals and entities who have paid fees to obtain court records via the Public Access to Court Electronic Records system (PACER), with three nonprofit legal advocacy organizations as the class representatives, in a lawsuit accusing the federal government of charging fees in excess of the cost to operate the system (National Veterans Legal Services Program, et al. v. United State of America, No. 16-745, D. D.C.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9447).