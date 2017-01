01-27-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Florida Appeals Court Orders Foreign Adverse Event Reports To Be Redacted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida appeals court on Jan. 25 quashed a trial court order requiring Howmedica Osteonics Corp. to produce unredacted foreign adverse event reports about certain of its recalled hip prostheses (Howmedica Osteonics Corp. v. Joyce Trowbridge, et al., No. 4D16-2374, Fla. App., 4th Dist.; 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 764).