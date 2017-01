01-27-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Merits Hearing Held In ICSID Case Against Costa Rica Will Be Transmitted Live

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A tribunal for the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on Jan. 24 announced that a hearing on the merits and jurisdiction in a case commenced by a group of investors in a residential development project against the Republic of Costa Rica will be transmitted live (David R. Aven, et al. v. The Republic of Costa Rica, No. UNCT/15/3, ICSID).