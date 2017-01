01-27-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Denies Lone Pine Order In Tainted Groundwater Case Against Johnson Controls

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A federal judge in Indiana on Jan. 25 denied a company's motion seeking a case management order referred to as a Lone Pine order in a trichloroethylene (TCE) groundwater contamination case, concluding that such an order should be used only in "exceptional cases" (Amos Hostetler, et al. v. Johnson Controls Inc., No. 15-226, N.D. Ind.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10006).